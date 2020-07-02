Saka signing brings some positivity back to Arsenal

Theres finally some positivity to come out of our beloved club. by Shenel

Arsenal have finally managed to tie down a player on a new long-term contract. No not Aubameyang, but our very own Bukayo Saka.

A young talented prospect who plays as both a winger and a left back who will no doubt help bolster the Arsenal team for many years to come. Bukayo has been with the club since the age of 7 and had progressed and progressed, and finally won his right for a place in the first team when he made his debut in November 2018 in the Europa league. He has now reached the age of 18 and it can be seen from his performances that he is a very intelligent and exciting young prospect for our team.

Mikel Arteta seems to have high praise for Bukayo indeed, stating on Arsenal’s website that “He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”

Technical director Edu has mirrored that by saying “He’s making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy. This is so important for us as we move forward as a club.”

This is such a positive move for the club and I hope we don’t nurture him and make him grow into something so much bigger and better and then sell him off to other rival clubs in the world.

What remains to be seen though is whether this positivity will continue for our club and whether we can catch the signature we have all been wishing and waiting for- Aubameyang’s. Then on top of that add some even more stronger and experienced players to the squad ready to fight bigger and better next season.

As Bukayo has shown loyalty at the age of only 18, here’s hoping players much older and experienced will take him as an example and follow suit. What do you think Gooners?

Shenel Osman