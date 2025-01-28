Saka still leads the way in this key metric despite the missing last 6 league games.

Bukayo Saka has been out for just over a month now, but it feels like an eternity due to the sheer volume of games we’ve played since his injury. Despite the club’s best efforts to cushion the blow, his absence has left a gaping hole in our starting eleven, and it’s painfully evident. Over the last nine games without him, we’ve been inconsistent—flashes of brilliance mixed with frustrating performances.

Judging by the eye test alone, it’s clear Saka is arguably our best player. But the statistics back this up emphatically. One stat, in particular, recently caught my attention: the players with the most big chances created in the league.

To my absolute surprise, Bukayo Saka still leads the pack with 19 big chances created. That’s one more than second-placed Cole Palmer, who sits on 18. What makes this stat so remarkable is that Saka has maintained his lead despite missing the last six league games! This incredible figure is a testament to his quality and consistency, and it perfectly highlights just how important he is to our attack.

Let’s not overlook the direct impact of his creativity either. Before his injury, Saka had already registered 10 assists in the Premier League—an astonishing contribution at this stage of the season. His ability to carve out clear-cut chances has been sorely missed during his absence. While many Gooners have understandably pointed fingers at our lacklustre finishing in recent weeks, the truth is we haven’t been creating enough high-quality chances in the first place.

Without Saka, our right wing has often looked ineffective and disjointed, lacking the dynamism and unpredictability he brings. His ability to beat defenders, link up with teammates, and deliver inch-perfect passes has been impossible to replicate. We’ve sorely missed him.

Unfortunately, with his injury expected to keep him out until March, we have no choice but to continue coping without our star winger for now. This will be a challenging period, and every point gained will feel like a small victory.

When Saka finally makes his long-awaited return, I hope we’re still firmly in contention for silverware. His presence on the pitch could be the difference between near misses and lifting a trophy this season. One thing’s for sure: we need him back, and the sooner, the better.

BENJAMIN KENNETH