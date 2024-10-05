Saka surpasses Pires in assists and is the top provider in Europe this season

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka provided two assists in Arsenal’s win against Southampton today, taking him to the top of the assist leaderboard in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

The Arsenal star now has seven assists in as many league games, two more than his closest rival across the continent.

Saka has been in sensational form for Arsenal this season, and Talk Sport reports that with these two assists, he has also surpassed Robert Pires’ Premier League assist tally for Arsenal.

Saka now has 42 Premier League assists for the club and is on course to set new records by the time his career at Arsenal ends.

He also scored in the game, and fans will be hoping he stays injury-free during the international break, as he has been unstoppable for the club this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been brilliant, and we are delighted to have him in our group. He is one of the reasons we have consistently improved over the last few seasons.

Saka’s efforts deserve some trophies, and we need our other players to also be productive as we seek to end our trophy drought this term.

He looks set to become the next Arsenal star to win individual awards for his consistent efforts.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…