Saka thanks fans and celebrates his 20th birthday in style

Bukayo Saka has thanked England fans for their incredible show of support as he returned to banish the ghost of his Wembley penalty miss at the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate started the Arsenal man in England’s 4-0 win over Andorra yesterday and he returned the show of faith with a goal and an assist.

The last time he played at Wembley, he missed the decisive spot-kick that saw Italy become European champions after beating England in the final of Euro 2020.

He and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho suffered racism in the game’s aftermath.

An overwhelming majority of fans showed their support to the players and he has remained in the England team.

The attacker turned 20 yesterday and could not have asked for a more perfect birthday than scoring and providing an assist for his country.

After the game, he thanked the fans who showed him support again during the match and says he was happy for the reception he got from them.

‘It was the perfect birthday present for me,’ he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘I’m really happy with the reception everyone gave me, it meant a lot to me and I’m happy we got the win.

‘I could hear so many fans cheering my name and it makes me believe everyone supports me through thick and thin, which is nice. This is what I dreamed about, scoring a goal in front of my family at Wembley.’