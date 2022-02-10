Saka thinks Tottenham win turned Arsenal’s season around

Arsenal’s brightest young star Bukayo Saka, is having another excellent season as Arsenal recovered from their three opening defeats to shoot up the table to challenge for the Top Four position.

Tottenham, on the other hand had won their first three and we were at opposite ends of the table, and when Spurs came to the Emirates they were favourites to take the points, but incredibly the Gunners raced into a 3-0 lead after 35 minutes, with Saka scoring the third. He believes that was a pivotal moment in Arsenal’s season. Saka told Sky Sports: “That goal was another important goal because before that game, the team wasn’t in the best of moments and going into that game, we knew how much it could turn around our season and it would be for the fans as well.

“I think maybe since that game, we’ve only lost one game at the Emirates, which was Man City. I think from that game, we really set the tone at home.”

“I’d say that game really lifted us – not just us, it lifted everyone around the club, from us all the way to the fans. It made us and them believe that we can do some special things this season and it gave everyone the confidence again in us that I think some people had lost.”

It is always a great day for Arsenal fans when we beat our rivals, but the way we destroyed them from the KO was a wonder to behold and certainly lifted everyone’s spirits, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Last night’s results went our way with both Tottenham and United slipping up, but we really have to win tonights crucial clash at Wolves to put us in the driving seat for the Top Four. Let’s hope Saka and Co are in their very best form tonight…

COYG!

Watch Mikel Arteta talking the transfer window, Aubameyang and the squad size.