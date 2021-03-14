Saka tipped to be the key man for Arsenal against Spurs today

Bukayo Saka has been tipped as one player that could help Arsenal get a result in the NLD today.

The Englishman has been one of the key players in the Arsenal team since he broke through and they have been relying on him.

The 19-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has found his versatility and productivity to be very useful to his team and Saka has responded well to the responsibilities.

Arsenal will face an in-form Tottenham side that has already beaten them this season.

Spurs have arguably the most in-form front three in the Premier League at the moment, however, Standard Sports’ Simon Collings says Saka will be key to what Arsenal achieves in the game.

He says the teenager has been so important to the club that it seems all their attack flows through him.

He writes: “Bukayo Saka. The 19-year-old has been Arsenal’s most consistent and best player this season, with perhaps only the likes of Bernd Leno or Kieran Tierney rivalling him.

“Such is Saka’s importance that the whole attack seems to flow through him. If Arsenal create an opening, it is usually supplied by the teenager – who looks to have found his home out on the right flank recently.”

