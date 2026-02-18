Saka tipped to break Arsenal records after signing new deal

Bukayo Saka has extended his contract at Arsenal until 2031, underlining his commitment to the club and raising the possibility that he could finish his professional career in north London. The forward is reportedly now the top earner at the Emirates Stadium, a clear indication that Arsenal view him as central to their present and plans.

Saka has delivered consistently impressive performances for the Gunners over several seasons. The Englishman will be determined to maintain that level and continue leading by example. Although Arsenal boast some of the finest players in England within their current squad, Saka remains one of its most outstanding and influential performers.

A Record-Breaking Path Ahead

The Gunners are expected to continue building the team around him, as has been the case for some time. According to Football Insider, Saka is now in line to chase several significant club records. Among them is the all-time appearances record for Arsenal. To surpass David O’Leary’s tally of 722 appearances, he would require 427 more matches in the famous shirt.

Such a milestone would demand remarkable longevity, consistency, and fitness. However, the length of his new contract provides a strong foundation from which to pursue that ambition.

Chasing Goals and Assists Milestones

The new agreement, along with any future extensions, also allows Saka to challenge the club’s records for most goals and assists. Achieving those feats would require him to elevate his efficiency and maintain peak performance levels across many seasons.

While the task is demanding, it is not beyond him. If he remains fit and continues to develop, Saka has the potential to etch his name deeper into Arsenal’s history. His latest contract signals belief from both player and club that the most successful chapters of his career may still lie ahead.