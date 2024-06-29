Saka to keep his England place despite Cole Palmer calls

Bukayo Saka has faced criticism for his performances at Euro 2024, leading to calls for him to be dropped from the England starting lineup. Despite being a key part of an attacking quartet that includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Phil Foden, Saka, like many of his teammates, has yet to hit top form in the tournament.

In their last game, Cole Palmer impressed with flashes of brilliance after coming on as a substitute, prompting fans to suggest he should start ahead of Saka. However, Gareth Southgate plans to stick with most of his usual starters for the knockout game against Slovakia.

According to a report in The Sun, the only change Southgate is expected to make is bringing Kobbie Mainoo into the midfield. Saka will retain his place in the starting lineup, while Palmer is expected to remain on the bench.

Saka is not the only player underperforming for England in this competition, so if England believes the team has been playing badly, they will need to change the entire team.

Hopefully, our starboy will step up in the knockout stages and silence his doubters.

