Saka to miss England’s first game because of illness

Bukayo Saka is set to miss England’s first international match at the weekend against Switzerland because of a mystery illness that has kept him out of training.

The attacker joined up with his national teammate after scoring the only goal of the game in Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa last weekend, and he was expected to star for his country in the friendly match.

However, the Sun reports he didn’t train with the rest of the team yesterday and he was asked to remain in his hotel room as they try to avoid a spread of the illness.

He has been tested for covid-19 and returned a negative result for the infection, which led the report to call his illness a mysterious one.

Saka will hope to be involved in England’s next match if he misses the fixture against the Swiss national team, and his coaches will also be eager to get the Arsenal man back in their team.

He was one of the country’s best players at Euro 2020 and nearly helped them win the competition in front of their fans. They will hope to reach the final of the FIFA World Cup again later this year.