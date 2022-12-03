Saka to return to the England team despite the form of Rashford and Foden

Bukayo Saka was rested in England’s third group game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after starting the first two for the Three Lions.

The youngster has emerged as one of his country’s key men in recent seasons and played an important role in their run to the final of Euro 2020.

England hopes to build on that appearance by winning the World Cup and Saka is already showing he will contribute.

The Three Lions will face Senegal next in the round of 16 and the fine form of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden in the game against Wales has given Southgate a headache.

However, The Athletic reveals it does not mean Saka will be benched against Senegal. They write:

“There’s a reasonable case that the performances by Rashford and Foden against Wales make them undroppable. That doesn’t, however, mean that Bukayo Saka has to miss out. It’s entirely possible to put together an XI that includes all three.

“Saka arguably hasn’t done anything to warrant being dropped. He was man of the match on his World Cup debut, scoring twice against Iran. He looked full of confidence that day, buoyed by Arsenal’s excellent start to the Premier League season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is now one of England’s most trusted men and we expect him to be in the team to face Senegal after being rested in the last match.

The youngster has always delivered for his country and he could be the difference-maker in the match against the African champions.

