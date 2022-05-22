Saka told to stay put at Arsenal because there is no better place

Danny Mills has urged Bukayo Saka to stay put at Arsenal because he is still very young and has more than enough time to change clubs later in his career.

The attacker has become arguably one of their key players, yet he is one of the worst-paid at the Emirates.

Arsenal wants to hand him a new deal at the end of this season, but other clubs are circling the Euro 2020 finalist.

The club hopes he extends his deal, but no one knows what the left-footer is thinking at the moment.

But former Premier League star, Mills insists he does not need to leave because he cannot get into the Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea team.

He tells Football Insider: “He’s not going to Man City, Liverpool, or Chelsea. So where is he going to go?

“He’s got to be part of that Arsenal side which drags them back into that top four. He’s still young, he’s got plenty of time.

“I wouldn’t be in any rush if I was him. He needs to go to that next level as a player.

“And then if he decides he still wants to move on – then the bigger clubs will come calling.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has proven to be a key player for us in the last few campaigns, and it is a good thing that others want to sign him.

However, now is the time for us to show that we mean business by keeping him at the Emirates at all costs.

We should be prepared to do everything to keep him because losing the attacker would be embarrassing.