Saka unconcerned by burnout talk as he enjoys his rise in football

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed one of the most meteoric rises in football that we have seen in recent times.

The young Englishman has become more and more important to the Arsenal team to the point that he has started all but one of their league games this season.

The 19-year-old only enjoyed his breakout campaign the last time out and he cannot stop.

He has also been called up to the senior England national team despite only making his debut for the Under21s in September.

He was with the senior team for the last two international windows and he played all the games for them in the recent one.

His amount of games have become a concern to some fans who worry that he might burn out, but the teenage star isn’t concerned and he is rather happy to be living his dreams.

‘It’s a lot of minutes but as a kid this is what you dream of,’ he replied when asked if he was worried he was playing too much via Mail Online.

‘So I can’t now turn around and say I don’t want to play it because I am living my dream, playing for England.

‘I played all three games – who’d have thought I would do that? So I’m not going to complain.

‘I just have to trust the people in charge will manage me in the correct way and continue to help me thrive and progress as a player.’