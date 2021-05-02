Saka upsetting his neighbours with his building project

Bukayo Saka is reportedly upsetting his neighbours as he adds more features to his new house.

The Arsenal teenager has been one of the club’s important players and signed a new long-term deal not so long ago.

Having broken through the ranks at the club, he will expect to continue being relevant at the Emirates and earn more money as his career progresses.

After landing his latest Arsenal deal, Sun Sports says he bought a £2.3million mansion last year and has been trying to remodel it.

It claims that he is getting a football pitch with a changing room installed on the property.

The 19-year-old’s project has forced him to leave piles of earth outside his property and it is upsetting his neighbours.

He had a bulldozer level up the back garden, but they didn’t do the best of jobs after leaving a pile of mud outside the house.

The report quotes one complaining neighbour who says: “The building work is causing a real eyesore.

“It’s a horrendous sight and a lot of the neighbours aren’t at all happy.

“The area has a lot of very well-to-do people who don’t expect this sort of thing.”