Saka urged to push on in left-back role by former Gunners defender

Bukayo Saka has been urged to continue his progress at left-back by former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn.

The 18 year-old has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive breakthrough campaign this season, whether playing at left-back or on the wing, but he has been told to work on his taking on players in a one-on-one situation.

Winterburn said: ‘What he should be working on now is showing the opposition players, particularly when it’s 1v1, showing them where he wants them to go or where Arteta wants the team to be pushed into.

‘With the pace that he’s got he can change his position to dictate to players where he actually wants them to go, rather than being dictated against when you’re defending.

‘There’s a lot of positives we’re seeing, there’s still a lot of developments to come but he’s done a fantastic job, he’s just been pushed into that position and he’s had to get on with it.

‘He’s been a sensation and someone that, if he was to play in that position regularly, will get better and better, and that is an exciting thought.’

Winterburn went onto urge the youngster to stake a claim for the defensive role permanently, adding: ‘That role suits him really well. In terms of what he’s done at left-back, it’s absolutely incredible.

‘He’s adapted and what I love that he’s doing is moving forward and coming onto the ball and he’s almost not being marked.

‘He’s so dangerous when he’s in possession of the ball and his quality of crossing in some of the balls he’s put In for some of the goals is absolutely sensational.’

This may come as a blow to Kieran Tierney, who has had his first season at Arsenal hampered by injuries, and now has a big challenge on his hands to overthrow the persistently impressive youngster.

Saka has quickly earned the title as fans favourite in North London, and could well be keen to continue his progress at left-back, especially when you consider the wealth of players currently battling for spots on the wings up front.

Could Saka keep Tierney out the team in the long-run? Is Saka better suited at left-back? Could the pair become a deadly combination on the left-side in the same team?

Patrick