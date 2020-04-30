Saka v Pepe: Should Arsenal save money and trust more in youth?

One major lesson that we as Arsenal fans would have learnt this season is that money doesn’t always buy a better player.

Arsenal splashed the cash on Nicolas Pepe in the summer in a move that would cost the club more than £70 million.

Before this season, we could not have said that the Ivorian wasn’t worth that much, especially after watching him score over 20 goals for Lille last season.

However, he has struggled to justify his high transfer fee and has a small return on that investment compared to what we expected when he joined.

Thank goodness, we haven’t been overly reliant on him and that is why I am making this comparison between him and Bukayo Saka.

Unai Emery introduced Saka to first-team action at the end of last season; the youngster broke into the team properly this season.

Despite costing nothing, Saka has been a shining light in this Arsenal team and he is even a contender for our Player of the Season.

The summer transfer window will soon reopen and Arsenal may spend some money on reinforcements.

I think spending on new players is important, but I also think we should consider the youngsters we have that can fill in those positions before we sign players from outside.

We could be on the lookout for a striker If we lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, won’t it be better if we trusted Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah?

A new player is very much a gamble, but a player who has spent some time with the team could become a better option for us, just like Saka has proven.

An article from Jacob B