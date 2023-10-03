Saka was brilliant for Arsenal again – Please stay fit to face Man City!

Another stellar performance from Saka

Bukayo Saka has truly started this season off with a bang, scoring five goals in nine games, Saka looks to be again lighting up the premier league on the right wing for Arsenal.

Walking away 4-0 winners against Bournemouth this weekend was a performance I think all Arsenal fans were waiting for, a complete dominant display from the whole team and an unmatched away atmosphere pushing the lads on, to end the day comfortable winners and still undefeated.

Saka who was a big question mark before the game after being seen coming off limping against Tottenham in the London Derby, didn’t make the squad for the League Cup game against Brentford and apparently hadn’t been training with the squad. But Arsenal fans would have been delighted to see him in the starting line-up against Bournemouth.

It only took Saka 17 minutes to find the back of the net, after a magnificent cross from Odegaard that landed on the head of Jesus and deflected off the cross bar to the head of Saka then into the back of the Bournemouth net, really setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Saka has always been a player to cop a lot of tackles and get his legs chopped up most games and although he is clearly our best right winger and has a big contribution to our goals, Arteta might have to start to manage him a little better. Arsenal can’t really afford to be losing such an important player if we plan to compete for the title again this season.

Coming off after a hard challenge in the 75th minute for Fabio Vieira, he looked to be in a bit of pain, putting questions marks again on if he will be able to make the next few games. We play Lens in the second game of the group stages of The Champions League mid-week and Manchester City on the weekend, two must-wins, and without Saka, were missing a key attacking factor.

Fingers will be crossed as the week progresses and Arsenal fans will be hoping for good news as the week goes on. Hopefully the knock wasn’t anything too serious, but it didn’t look good when he was coming off the pitch. Injury’s will always be a part of football, but we should always be trying to prevent anything bad happening and squad rotation is going to be key this season with so many games.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…