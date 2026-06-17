Saka will join a top group of English icons with milestone if he plays against Croatia

Bukayo Saka is on the verge of reaching another significant milestone in his international career and could soon join an exclusive group of England players.

According to England Football, Saka will become just the fourth player after Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling to reach 50 England caps before turning 25 if he features against Croatia.

The Arsenal star made his Three Lions debut against Wales in October 2020 and has since established himself as one of the most important players in the national team setup.

Saka Closing In on Historic Milestone

Since making his debut, Saka has enjoyed a remarkable rise on the international stage. He has reached the final of two European Championships and has been included in England’s squads for the last four major tournaments.

The winger already has 49 appearances for his country, highlighting his importance to the national side despite still being in the early stages of his career.

The report also states that England have won 29 of the matches in which Saka has featured, underlining the positive impact he has had whenever he has represented the Three Lions.

Key Role Expected at the World Cup

Saka is one of the trusted members of the squad under Thomas Tuchel, and the German manager is expected to give him playing time during the World Cup.

That means he is highly likely to surpass the 50-cap mark before England’s campaign comes to an end, further strengthening his impressive international record.

Another player approaching the same milestone is Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder currently has 48 England caps and is on course to make history himself. If he features in England’s opening two World Cup matches, which appears very likely, he will become the youngest player ever to reach 50 appearances for the national team.

There remain some concerns regarding Saka’s fitness, and that could influence the number of minutes he receives during the tournament. However, he is still expected to play an important role for England as they look to enjoy a successful World Cup campaign and compete for major honours.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…