Saka wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month for December

Bukayo Saka has been named as Arsenal’s player of the month for December after he helped them pull through a difficult period.

The month didn’t start well for the Gunners who had mixed results throughout before winning their last two games of 2020.

Their 1-1 draw against Southampton was when things looked like it was turning around for the Gunners, and Saka played an important role in that game helping set up the Arsenal goal.

He then scored a spectacular one himself in a 3-1 win over Chelsea, a result that arrested Arsenal’s slump in form.

He was in fine form again in the match against Brighton as he provided the assist for the substitute, Alexandre Lacazette to score the game’s only goal.

Saka got 70% of the vote, according to Arsenal’s website and that makes him the player for the month for the Gunners.

Arsenal started the year with a 4-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns and Saka was in fine form again.

The Gunners will hope that the England international can continue to deliver these impressive performances for them well into the future.

Their next game will be in the FA Cup against Newcastle United before they face Crystal Palace in the league.