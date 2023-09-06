Saka wins England Footballer of the Year again

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has once again been named the England Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores Saka’s consistent and impactful performances for the Three Lions.

Saka has been a standout performer for England since his introduction to the national team just before Euro 2020, where he played a crucial role. His contributions extended to the last World Cup for England as well.

While there are other notable talents in the England squad, such as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, Saka’s back-to-back Player of the Year awards reflect his significant impact on the team. The award was presented to him by Tottenham’s James Maddison during England’s camp, as reported by The Sun.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the best English players in recent times and the attacker deserves the award.

He is a player Gareth Southgate knows he can trust to perform well for the national team whenever he is on the pitch.

Considering Saka’s age, we expect him to have a long and successful career in the national team and he might even captain the side in the future if he keeps delivering value.

