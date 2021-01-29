Saka wowed by England star and talks about settling in the Three Lions camp

Bukayo Saka has revealed that Jack Grealish wowed him in training when he first joined the England national team.

The Arsenal Attacker earned a call up to the Three Lions earlier in the season after his fine start to the campaign.

His first time with the squad was also around the time that Grealish got a call up after several calls for the Aston Villa man to be given a chance.

Grealish has impressed in the first few games that he has played for the national team, and Saka witnessed how good the midfielder is while training with him.

He was speaking with Ian Wright in an episode of ‘A Family Thing’ as reported by Star Sports, Wright asked him:

“When you see them in the flesh, you think to yourself, ‘my God man, that guy can play’. Who was that guy in the England squad for you?”

The attacker replied: “For me, it’s Jack Grealish, wow!”

He went on to talk about feeling nervous when he first joined the England camp and claimed that the players did their best to help him settle in the group.

He added: “I was nervous you know [when the call-up came]. When I first went there, seeing the big names that I used to watch on TV, but to be fair, they all made me feel like I was one of them, which helped me a lot.

“As soon as I came they welcomed me, they spoke to me, that helped me settle quickly and now I feel comfortable in the squad.”

Saka has continued to get better every time he steps on the pitch. On current form, he would be one of the players with the England squad in the Euros later this year.