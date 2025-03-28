Saka’s Back: Should Arsenal Save Him for Real Madrid?

Thursday brought excitement to Arsenal fans as Bukayo Saka took to Instagram, posting “Hello again,” which signalled his return to full training with the squad.

Arsenal have certainly missed Saka. Before being sidelined last December, he had reached remarkable heights:

Bukayo Saka’s 2024/25 Premier League Stats:

– Wolves: Goal and Assist

– Aston Villa: Assist

– Brighton: Assist

– Tottenham Hotspur: Assist

– Manchester City: Assist

– Leicester City: 8 chances created

– Southampton: Goal and 2 Assists

– Liverpool: Goal

– Newcastle: Perfect assist for Declan Rice

– Chelsea: Perfect assist for Mikel Merino

– Nottingham Forest: Goal and Assist

– West Ham: Goal and 2 Assists

– Manchester United: 3 chances created

With Saka on the pitch, Arsenal scoring felt inevitable. Much like how Mohammed Salah is currently single-handedly driving Liverpool to glory, Saka could have done the same for Arsenal had injury not disrupted his campaign.

Unfortunately, his absence robbed Arsenal of their most dangerous player, forcing the team to adapt in his absence.

It’s disappointing they haven’t been able to maintain their title charge, now trailing league leaders Liverpool by 12 points. Nevertheless, their exploits in Europe mean the Gunners remain serious contenders for UEFA Champions League glory.

As Gooners soak in the news of Saka’s return, it’s hard not to feel he’ll provide a significant boost as Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

With two games before the first leg against Madrid—Fulham and Everton—a debate has emerged: should Arsenal save Saka for Real Madrid?

Some cautious fans argue that not playing him is the only way to guarantee his availability against the Spanish giants. However, that’s not how it works. These next two matches provide the perfect opportunity for Saka to get game time and rebuild his match fitness ahead of Madrid.

Trusting Arsenal’s medical team is crucial here. It’s safe to assume the club has adhered to the conservative timeline for Saka’s recovery, taking every precaution to ensure his readiness. If Arteta gives him game time in these upcoming fixtures, the decision should be met with support. After all, match fitness isn’t earned in training sessions—the intensity of matches is entirely different. Players need minutes on the pitch to truly prepare (that’s why there’s pre-season)

A fully fired-up (not rusty) Bukayo Saka against Real Madrid would indeed be intimidating, though not for us Gooners! How much have you missed Saka on the pitch? Do you think he can provide the necessary momentum in Arsenal’s Champions League campaign?

Michelle M

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…