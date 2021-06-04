Saka’s call up for England reminds me of Walcott – Should we worry?

Will Saka suffer the same fate as Theo Walcott?
As proud as us Arsenal fans are of Bukayo Saka being called up for the Euro 2021 tournament, you can’t help but feel worried, for a number of reasons.
One – after a difficult season with an added pandemic, I worry, as with all our players that have gone to their international teams, they will suffer burnout and not be ready and fit to fire us to a respectable enough season next year.
And two – although he played and scored in their friendly 1-0 win over Austria yesterday, he is not guaranteed a starting place. So flashbacks come to mind of when Theo Walcott was called up to the England squad under Sven-Goran Eriksson for the 2006 World Cup, at the age of just 17, where he did not play in one game during that tournament and England were knocked out in the quarter-finals.
What that did to Theo’s confidence was clear for all to see, despite having all of that potential talent and the ability to become one of England’s, and maybe the worlds best striker. Theo, despite having some good games and times in an Arsenal shirt, didn’t really live up to the prospect he could have been, and after 12 years at Arsenal he found himself at Everton and now Southampton after leaving Arsenal in 2018 with 270 appearances and 65 goals.
I worry the same thing will happen with Saka.
I know it has been 15 years, the game has changed, players have changed as has the manager. But lets not forget, Saka is still young, and after carrying part of the weight on his shoulders to ensure we didn’t get relegated this season, it has been tough mentally and physically on all players, let alone the youngsters.
Saka as we know has come through the academy and has been thrust into the limelight, so far producing, albeit inconsistently along with his team and along with a few other Arsenal players, has done their best in getting us back into the top half of the table. Although it was not enough for Europe or a trophy, you can see the effort and passion put in.
Although there were times, we would have more than one Arsenal player called up for England, like I said you cannot help but be proud, I just hope this isn’t a repeat of 2006!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Please don’t compare Walcott and Saka in any way.
Saka can control a ball, actually run with a ball at his feet, pass decently, time his runs and cross straight. Walcott could do none of these things. Saka also has a football brain, Walcott definitely did not. Walcott was fast without a ball, that’s about it.
Unlike Walcott, Saka can play well in many positions. Walcott could only play well on the right wing and depended too much on his pace, whereas Saka has better close control and more adept weaker foot
Saka is also a good left-footed RW, which is rare in England national team. Only Foden can play as an inverted RW in the national team, so Saka will get his chance if Foden is injured or if Southgate wants to use attacking LWB
Walcott did not only play on the right wing, he also played on the left wing, as an inside forward and at centre forward, four different positions. He also scored a hat trick for England.
Walcott was only consistent on the right wing. Had he been playing well consistently as a CF, his dream role, he would’ve been Arsenal’s main CF
Walcott’s blistering pace made him able to dribble past four opponents in one match, but he doesn’t have Saka’s close control and adept weaker foot. Therefore Wenger always played him on the right wing, because he was disappointing on the left wing and in CF position
At the end of last season, I thought he really looked exhausted in some games. I hope MA preserve him from burning out due to overplaying.
He played 46 games for Arsenal only (if you add international games, 5 for senior and 1 for u21 that is over 50, that is way too much).
I really hope they take good care of him.
Saka’s call up for England in the Euros is nothing like Walcott’s call up for the World Cup. Saka has 5 England caps whereas Walcott had none when taken to the World Cup and wasn’t used while there. Saka will almost certainly get games in the Euros.
Walcott relied on speed and timing that was inconsistent. Saka is such a different player with a lot more ‘nous’ about him. Have no worries Saka is a class above Walcott. At some point you have trust…..Saka has that “Je Ne Sais Quoi”.
This is nothing Like when Sven too Walcott to the world cup
walcott had barely played for Arsenal at that time, was 16 and didnt get 1 min of playing time at the WC.
Saka has played consistently for 2 seasons + now, is an important member of our first team squad
How can this remind you of that situation?