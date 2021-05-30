Saka’s fine season sees his value increase by 225%

Bukayo Saka has become one of the highest valued players in the world and the second-highest rise in value in the Premier League.

The Englishman has emerged as Arsenal most important player in the last two seasons after breaking into the first team from the club’s academy.

This hasn’t been the best of campaigns for the Gunners as a team, but Saka has stood out and remains one of their reliable stars.

He contributed 5 goals and 4 assists in 32 Premier League games this season among other on-field contributions.

His contribution to the Arsenal team has seen his valuation increase according to Transfermarkt.

The attacker is now valued at €65.00m, a 225.0 % increase from his previous valuation.

This makes him the fourth highest player in the world in terms of jump in their transfer value.

Only Pedri, Marco Llorente and Phil Foden saw their value increase more than his and the latter is the only Premier League player ahead of him in the rankings.

Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias are the two other Premier League stars who made the top ten of the rankings.

Saka will remain a key member of the Arsenal team next season, hopefully, he can lead them to a top-four finish.