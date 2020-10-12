Saka’s form earns him a place among Europe’s top three

Bukayo Saka has had a whirlwind start to his Arsenal career and the teenager could hardly have hoped for more after earning an England cap recently.

He broke into the Arsenal first team last season and he has remained there despite being just 19.

He has signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners to ensure that they don’t lose him to another top side cheaply.

Now he has also earned an England cap and all this has happened because of his impressive performances for Arsenal.

He has been one of the club’s most important players despite being so young and Mikel Arteta seems to trust him very well.

His effort has now been recognised by Whoscored.

They made a list of the top-rated teenagers in Europe’s top five leagues via their rating system and Saka was one of three youngsters on the list.

The Englishman had an average rating of 7.21, he is joined on the list by Barcelona’s Ansu Fanti who has an average rating of 8.13, the other player on the list was Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund who had an average rating of 8.14.

Saka will hope to continue his fine start to life as an Arsenal player when he returns from the International break.