Saka’s new deal could have squad-wide ramifications

The England international has been the club’s standout performer for much of his senior career and could yet guide the Gunners to major silverware this season. Arsenal have taken immense pride in his development, having progressed through their academy system into the first team. Over time, they have built their side around him and several other key figures, making the prospect of him signing a new contract a significant matter.
There had been concerns that he might consider leaving, with Real Madrid reportedly ready to move for Bukayo Saka if the opportunity arose. However, Arsenal succeeded in persuading him to commit his future to the club, and he has now signed a new deal that makes him their top earner.
Praise for Saka’s impact
While his new salary reflects his importance, it could prompt other members of the squad to seek improved terms, according to Keith Wyness. He tells Football Insider:
“Yeah, I think it is justified. I think he’s been consistent with Arsenal. He’s been done very well for England as well.
“We all know he’s a real talent, and he’s got it there. He’s had a few injuries, but still he’s come back, and I think Saka is part of the Arsenal footprint, he’s part of the DNA. And I think, again, this carries on something that’s been very important for Mikel Arteta is to get all these players, these big players, re-signed without any big fuss and having no big dramas.
“And they’ve managed to do that quite successfully. In this case, yes, it’ll cost some money and there’ll be ramifications in terms of other players wanting some wage rises. But that’s Arsenal, and they’ve put together a very well-disciplined squad.”
Long-term stability at the club
Saka’s renewed commitment reinforces Arsenal’s strategy of securing key players on long-term contracts. Despite potential financial implications, the club appear determined to maintain stability and reward those who have been central to their resurgence.
