Saka’s penalty miss could work in Arsenal’s favour

Saka’s Penalty Miss Might Make Him Better by AI

Oh, Bukayo Saka, you sweet summer child. Overnight, one of the most talented youngster and a lynchpin of our team, has become a darling of the nation.

Brave, dynamic and impactful performances for a stacked England at the just concluded Euros were making him out as a potential star in the making. Along with Gianluigi Donnaruma and Mikel Damsgaard, he was in the conversation for best youngster at the Euros.

And then came the penalty miss—a penalty which he was not supposed to take in the first place. Saka is a great young man who takes responsibility for his club and country despite his youth. The penalty miss will haunt him. He will feel that he has let his team down. And that’s where the good news begins for Arsenal.

If there was any part of Saka’s game you would say needs huge improvement, it is his finishing. He is not yet a killer in front of goal. And it was something he always needed to work on. However, with the burden of his miss on him, he is likely going to work on it with purpose and a sense of mission.

You may expect an improved finisher for Arsenal next season, a boy burdened with purpose, a player exorcising his demons with goals after goals.

Angry Saka will be scary, but not for us.

Agboola Israel