Saka’s penalty miss could work in Arsenal’s favour

Saka’s Penalty Miss Might Make Him Better by AI
Oh, Bukayo Saka, you sweet summer child. Overnight, one of the most talented youngster and a lynchpin of our team, has become a darling of the nation.
Brave, dynamic and impactful performances for a stacked England at the just concluded Euros were making him out as a potential star in the making. Along with Gianluigi Donnaruma and Mikel Damsgaard, he was in the conversation for best youngster at the Euros.
And then came the penalty miss—a penalty which he was not supposed to take in the first place. Saka is a great young man who takes responsibility for his club and country despite his youth. The penalty miss will haunt him. He will feel that he has let his team down. And that’s where the good news begins for Arsenal.
If there was any part of Saka’s game you would say needs huge improvement, it is his finishing. He is not yet a killer in front of goal. And it was something he always needed to work on. However, with the burden of his miss on him, he is likely going to work on it with purpose and a sense of mission.
You may expect an improved finisher for Arsenal next season, a boy burdened with purpose, a player exorcising his demons with goals after goals.
Angry Saka will be scary, but not for us.
Agboola Israel
He’d likely be more motivated to work harder. I wish he can learn from Mahrez
seems you are a big fan of mahrez. I too like his unpredictability he is more like sanchez though not as versatile.
Mahrez has won EPL with Leicester, been trained by great coaches at Man VCity and is a master of fake shots. Saka will be a perfect RW if he can do Mahrez’s tricks in the games
it may be demoralising but will motivate him to try and work harder…
Saka should have chosen to play for Nigeria instead….
Hudson Adoi have swooped Nationality…
Hopefully Nketiah, Balogun, Willock and etc.. will do so too
A terrific emotional piece Al but what EVIDENCE have you that lovely Saka – and on that word I of course much agree, as he is a DIAMOND both on and off the pitch- is going to rapidly improve his present “nothing special” finishing?
You have a mesmeric way with words and as a pro writer myself I congratulate you on that.
But you have a habit of letting your enthusiasm run away with your more logical thinking. Enthusiasm is a great gift to have but not at the expense of more detailed logical thought first!
ESR signs new long arsenal contract..
He will be wearing the no. 10 shirt…
This has made my day, month, year 😊
As brought to you several weeks ago, Smith-Rowe has signed a new contract. Brought you this info when they said he could go to Villa and what not. Its been announced. Done deal!!!
Also as brought to you weeks ago, Onana to Lyon was never a done deal
Aouar to Liverpool will not happen. It is between Arsenal and Spurs. Their interest may be slight but he’s not the one they really want to replace Wijnaldum.
Cheers Kev – keep ’em coming 👍
Thanks, lets goooooo
@ Kev: You’ve been right so far. Thanks. Any info on Max Aarons?
Kudos to your efforts, kev
Smith-Rowe’s new shirt number means Aouar’s or Maddison’s signing possibility is very slim. Which is good because we should use the transfer budget to buy a player type we don’t have
Hopefully we can upgrade the CF position before the transfer window shuts, because we won’t survive without a dominant CF like Benzema, Kane, Morata or Lukaku
Currently the 1st choice to replace Bellerin should he leave which I personally believe he will
Breaking news: ESR has just signed a new longterm contract and will wear Number Ten. YEEEES!!
He’s young and still has the opportunity to be the best penalty taker the world has ever seen 😎