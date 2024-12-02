Saka’s stats keep impressing and he is closing in on Mo Salah’s numbers this season

I feel like we talk about Bukayo Saka after every Arsenal game, but how can we not talk about greatness?

Saka appears to be determined to fire Arsenal to glory. Not long ago, after the Arsenal 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, we highlighted how he has made sure to leave a mark in almost every one of Arsenal’s games this season.

Well, as if our article was a source of inspiration, the Hale End Graduate made sure to let his impact be felt versus Sporting CP and then versus West Ham.

In the 5-1 win over Sporting CP, whilst giving the Portuguese side’s defenders a tough time out there, he didn’t just produce an assist; he also etched his name on the score sheet.

Picking up from where he left off against Sporting, he was unplayable against PL and City rivals West Ham. He gave West Ham’s Emerson a tough time while he enjoyed himself out there, not only scoring but producing 2 assists.

Bukayo Saka’s Game By Numbers vs. West Ham:

9 touches in opp. box

5 duels won

4 chances created

2/3 take-ons completed

2 shots

2 assists

1 goal

After that game it emerged that he is the first player to,

— Have 3+ goals/assists

— Win a penalty

— Create 4+ chances

— Complete 4+ crosses

in a single PL game this decade.

That out of the way, it is only 13 league games into the season, but Saka already boasts of 10 assists and 5 goals.

With 15 G/A, only Mohammed Salah, with 16, has been involved in more PL goals than Saka thus far this season.

You’ve got to love Bukayo Saka, the little boy who had the biggest of dreams, now at times captaining his dream club and becoming the main man there and on his way to becoming an Arsenal legend

Daniel O.

