Saka’s stunning form puts him on course to finish in esteemed company of superstars

Bukayo Saka has been in outstanding form for Arsenal this season, consistently making an impact by providing at least one assist in every match he plays for the Gunners.

This remarkable consistency explains his tally of seven assists in as many Premier League games, in addition to scoring a couple of goals.

The forward is now regarded as one of the finest players in the world, earning admiration from rival fans, neutrals, and former players alike.

Saka’s assist record this season puts him on track to achieve one of the highest assist totals per season.

Sky Sports notes that when Kevin De Bruyne registered eight assists in his first seven games of the 2019/2020 season, he finished that campaign with 20 league assists. Similarly, Cesc Fabregas concluded the 2014/2015 season with 18 assists after recording seven in his first seven matches.

If Saka maintains his current form, he is on course to finish with a record comparable to, if not better than, those two legends.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been brilliant this season, and there is a good chance that he will match or break that record by the end of the term.

ADMIN COMMENT

