Salary demand gives Arsenal an edge in race for Premier League star

Arsenal is one of the clubs keen to add Wilfried Zaha to their squad at the end of this season and the Gunners have been handed a boost in their bid to make that happen.
Zaha will be a free agent at the end of this term after refusing to sign improved terms with Crystal Palace and several clubs want to add him to their squad.
Apart from an impressive offer from Palace, he also has offers from clubs outside England to consider.
One of them is from Olympique Marseille, but the French side is struggling to get his attention.
RMC Sport reveals his demands are just too much for the Ligue 1 side to meet, so Arsenal are in the driving seat now.
The Gunners have held a long-standing interest in his signature and can offer him Champions League football from next season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Zaha has been one of the finest attackers in England for several seasons and has the experience to improve our squad.
However, he is no longer young and probably will be effective for just one or two seasons.
He might not have the hunger and the motivation younger players will have if they join us instead.
See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Think we should and will prioritize a striker over a winger.
A top £90 mil striker would be best thing since slice bread
I am not Arsenal to know what is going on at the club. But even then I don’t think Arsenal have switched ON to next summer transfer window mode to explore the possibility of signing any new players. For, the club are still in the switched OFF mode of next summer window. As the Gunners are campaigning very seriously in the Epl this season to win the title. Or alternatively. finished as the runners up to the eventual winners if they didn’t win it at season’s end.
After which the club will as expected switch ON to next summer transfer window mode to do buying, selling and loan signings business deals.
At this time after the season has come to a close. Us Gooners will voice our voices on JustArsenal as usual on the new players us think and believe who Arsenal should sign, sell and loan out nest summer.
So, till the time has reached. And goodluck to the Gunners as they take on the Bluesnext Tuesday night at the Emirates..