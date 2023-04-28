Salary demand gives Arsenal an edge in race for Premier League star

Arsenal is one of the clubs keen to add Wilfried Zaha to their squad at the end of this season and the Gunners have been handed a boost in their bid to make that happen.

Zaha will be a free agent at the end of this term after refusing to sign improved terms with Crystal Palace and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

Apart from an impressive offer from Palace, he also has offers from clubs outside England to consider.

One of them is from Olympique Marseille, but the French side is struggling to get his attention.

RMC Sport reveals his demands are just too much for the Ligue 1 side to meet, so Arsenal are in the driving seat now.

The Gunners have held a long-standing interest in his signature and can offer him Champions League football from next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha has been one of the finest attackers in England for several seasons and has the experience to improve our squad.

However, he is no longer young and probably will be effective for just one or two seasons.

He might not have the hunger and the motivation younger players will have if they join us instead.

