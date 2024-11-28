Saliba admits Arsenal is a much better team when key man plays

William Saliba has emphasised Martin Odegaard’s pivotal role in the Arsenal team, admitting that the Gunners perform significantly better when their captain is on the pitch. Odegaard, who has been in outstanding form since his arrival at the Emirates, missed two months of action after sustaining an injury during the September international break. During his absence, Arsenal struggled to find consistency, enduring a difficult run of results.

Since returning to full fitness, Odegaard has reminded everyone of his value. His performances in Arsenal’s recent matches against Nottingham Forest and Sporting Club were exceptional, with the team winning both games comfortably and scoring a combined eight goals. These victories underscored just how crucial it is to have the Norwegian midfielder available and at his best.

Odegaard’s ability to influence games is unparalleled within the squad. Every time he gets on the ball, his vision and creativity create opportunities that frequently lead to goals, making him an indispensable asset for the team. His presence has a ripple effect, with even star winger Bukayo Saka delivering more impactful performances when Odegaard is orchestrating play from midfield.

Reflecting on Odegaard’s importance, Saliba, speaking to the Daily Mail, shared, “Of course, it is a bit different when he is here. He is one of the best players in the world. We are so happy to have him back. We are better with him and I hope he doesn’t get injured again. We have to enjoy playing with him. You can see we are better with him.”

Odegaard’s leadership and technical ability make him arguably Arsenal’s most important player. His return has rejuvenated the squad, and his presence will be essential as the Gunners push to maintain their momentum in the coming fixtures. Keeping him fit remains a top priority for Arsenal’s success this season.