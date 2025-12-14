Saliba admits he doubted he could ever make it at Arsenal

William Saliba has become a central figure in Arsenal’s defence since the 2022 2023 season, a campaign that marked a turning point in the team’s ability to defend consistently under Mikel Arteta. His presence helped provide stability at the back, but his journey to becoming a regular starter at the Emirates was far from straightforward. Arsenal originally signed the French defender in the summer of 2019 from Saint Etienne and allowed him to remain on loan at his childhood club for that season.

Saliba was expected to return for the 2020 2021 campaign, but circumstances changed before his arrival. Unai Emery had been dismissed and replaced by Arteta, who did not see Saliba as part of his immediate plans. As a result, the defender was sent out on loan on two further occasions. During this period away from North London, his future at Arsenal appeared uncertain, and doubts began to surface about whether he would ever establish himself at the club.

Doubts During Loan Spells

Spending multiple seasons away from the Emirates inevitably tested Saliba’s confidence. Repeated loans can often suggest a lack of trust, and he admits there were moments when he questioned whether Arsenal was the place where his career would progress. The perception from the outside was that he might not be good enough to make the grade, a situation that could have derailed his development. Instead, Saliba focused on improving his game and gaining experience, determined to use the loan spells as an opportunity rather than a setback.

Saliba on Proving Himself

Reflecting on that period, Saliba spoke candidly about his mindset, as cited by Arsenal Media. He said, “Yeah, of course. I had some doubts because when you go on loan two or three times, you think maybe it’s not here that I will play. But it’s like this, in football you have some doubts sometimes, but you have to make sure you forget your doubts and you move forward, and that’s what I did. So I went on loan, I kept going to improve. Then I came back here stronger. When I came back I played almost every game.”

His words show the resilience required to succeed at the highest level. Saliba’s determination to push past uncertainty has been rewarded, and his rise to becoming a key fixture in the Arsenal side stands as a testament to patience, persistence, and continuous improvement.