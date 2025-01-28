Saliba admits he never dreamt he could play for a big club like Arsenal

William Saliba has opened up about his journey from the Academy in Bondy to becoming a key figure for Arsenal, revealing the vital role Kylian Mbappe played in his early career.

Saliba’s talent was evident when he played for Saint Etienne, making him one of the most sought-after youngsters in European football. Arsenal managed to secure his signature in 2019 despite competition from several other top clubs.

However, when Saliba arrived at Arsenal after a year on loan at his former club, he found a new manager in charge at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta didn’t immediately include him in his plans, and for two seasons, Saliba remained on the fringes of the team. During that period, it seemed likely the Gunners would part ways with the French defender.

Eventually, Saliba got his chance to impress during the 2022/2023 season, and he hasn’t looked back since. The centre-back quickly became one of the Gunners’ most important players, both on and off the pitch, as he established himself as a leader in the dressing room.

Reflecting on his discovery as a top talent, Saliba admitted he never imagined he would one day play for Arsenal. He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“I was lucky to grow up in Bondy where many talents have come from. Thanks to Kylian Mbappe and others at AS Bondy, several scouts came to watch us at the age of 12. I was quite excited when I saw them – I would say: ‘This is my only chance to get out of here.’

“I told myself that I wanted to become a professional footballer, but honestly playing for Arsenal one day was beyond my wildest dreams but that’s how fate works out sometimes. I remember that we went to buy a shirt and I got Thierry Henry’s name on the back.”

Saliba’s rise to stardom has been remarkable, and Arsenal must do everything in their power to ensure the defender remains at the club for many years to come.