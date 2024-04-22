Saliba admits the schedule is tough but Arsenal must keep their heads up

William Saliba acknowledges that the fixture scheduling has been tough, and it’s taking a toll on the players, including himself. However, the defender is determined to fight until the end of the season.

Saliba has been a consistent presence for Arsenal this season and has played a significant role in their title challenge.

With just five games left to play, Arsenal remains one of the favourites to win the Premier League.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side faces some tough fixtures between now and the end of the season as they push for the title.

Although they currently top the standings, Manchester City and Liverpool are not far behind as the season draws to a close.

Both Pep Guardiola and Arteta have recently complained about the fixture scheduling and its impact on the players.

For his part, Saliba admits it is tough and said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“I’m a little bit tired, but now we have to play with our head as well. We have to push in our last five games and will rest after.

“Of course the schedule is brutal yes, but that is football you don’t have a choice. You have to play, it’s a high level but that’s it.

“I need a bath and massage! We do our best, but it’s more mentally I think because our legs are tired but that’s okay, it’s football. We have to play with our head and that’s it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a tough season for every club vying to be champion in the summer, and our players just have to suffer for a few more games.

