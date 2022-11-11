Saliba aiming to be the next Arsenal Frenchman to win the World Cup

William Saliba has made the France squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after a stunning start to this season at Arsenal.

The defender has only just started playing for the Gunners despite being on their books since 2019.

His loan spell at Olympique Marseille last season developed him very well and he is now proving to be one of the trusted EPL defenders.

Arsenal has made him their first-choice centre-back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and the Frenchman has never disappointed.

Les Bleus has some of the finest defenders around the world, so their manager struggled to name a group for the WC.

However, Didier Deschamps has named his squad and Saliba becomes the latest Gunner to represent France at the global showpiece.

The likes of Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit and Thierry Henry did so before him and he hopes to emulate their success.

‘Of course. I want to be the next Frenchman to do that, like (Robert) Pires or (Patrick) Vieira or Henry,’ said Saliba via The Daily Mail.

‘If I am going to the World Cup it shows I have had a good start to the season with Arsenal. I have to keep going like this.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has very good examples to learn from as he bids to help France retain their crown in Qatar.

The defender has done very well in an Arsenal shirt and a solid performance at the World Cup will make him one of the finest defenders in the world.

