Saliba and Guendouzi continue to impress and other Arsenal loan updates

Arsenal has an army of players out on loan as Mikel Arteta reshapes the squad he inherited at the Emirates.
Some don’t have a future at the club, and the Gunners hope a good spell away will help them find a new club.
Regardless of their future prospects, most have been impressing at their temporary homes.
The club delivered an update on them on its website recently.
Hector Bellerin played twice for Real Betis in the past week, firstly against Independiente Alicante, then Barcelona. They won both matches.
Lucas Torreira also played twice for Fiorentina as they beat both Sampdoria and Bologna.
William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi have become key members of the Olympique Marseille team.
Both featured in matches against Nantes and Stade Brestois in the past week.
Reiss Nelson came off the bench twice for Feyenoord as they beat Heracles Almelo and Fortuna Sittard.
Dinos Mavropanos played the entire match as Stuttgart picked up a draw against Hertha Berlin.
Alex Runarsson was in action twice for Oud-Heverlee Leuven.
Miguel Azeez and Matt Smith both played for Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers respectively in the FA Cup this weekend.
Nikolaj Moller played the second half for Viktoria Koln as they were beaten 4-0 by FC Kaiserslautern.
Personally I cannot see either player here next season .
Matteo I really don’t care ,as I saw him as a limited player and it’s for football reasons alone .
Saliba as been treated poorly and unless Arteta is removed at the end of the season I believe we will have lost a gem with just one year left on his contract ,shame really that he could not have been given a squad spot when you see the likes of Mari and kos who have been no where to been seen this season .
Very strange decision and you couldn’t really argue if he wants out .
You could probably also add Chambers and Holding to that list of Mari and Kos.
Honestly have seen little to nothing with Mari, and hearing that Saliba was not ready but the likes of Mari, Kos, and Chambers were worthy of spots never sat right.
Mari was simply a waste if money, and the few times he is healthy and fit he still isn’t the quality we need.
Yea forgot about them Durand ,which only makes the decision to leave him out even more baffling.
Obviously if I mention that the reason is because Arteta didn’t sign him I’ll have a few pitchforks out ready for me .
You could look at it differently, if saliba stayed would he progressed
In this Arsenal side, compared to his home country playing regularly ?,,, presuming He stays with us next season and beyond of course….. we(Arsenal)obviously think he is talented because of the high fee paid, only time will tell…..
There is nothing baffling about the decision to loan out Saliba. It was a reasonable thing to do in the circumstances. It would make no sense for him to spend a lot of the time on the bench at Arsenal as an unproven 20 year old.
He needs the opportunities to develop his talent.
Saliba is only 20yo
he needs games to build up the experience
Cant just throw him to the team and expect him to perform just like in Fifa21
both White and Gabriel are 24yo
Holding 26yo and potentially outgoing Mari is 27yo……..