Saliba and Guendouzi continue to impress and other Arsenal loan updates

Arsenal has an army of players out on loan as Mikel Arteta reshapes the squad he inherited at the Emirates.

Some don’t have a future at the club, and the Gunners hope a good spell away will help them find a new club.

Regardless of their future prospects, most have been impressing at their temporary homes.

The club delivered an update on them on its website recently.

Hector Bellerin played twice for Real Betis in the past week, firstly against Independiente Alicante, then Barcelona. They won both matches.

Lucas Torreira also played twice for Fiorentina as they beat both Sampdoria and Bologna.

William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi have become key members of the Olympique Marseille team.

Both featured in matches against Nantes and Stade Brestois in the past week.

Reiss Nelson came off the bench twice for Feyenoord as they beat Heracles Almelo and Fortuna Sittard.

Dinos Mavropanos played the entire match as Stuttgart picked up a draw against Hertha Berlin.

Alex Runarsson was in action twice for Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Miguel Azeez and Matt Smith both played for Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers respectively in the FA Cup this weekend.

Nikolaj Moller played the second half for Viktoria Koln as they were beaten 4-0 by FC Kaiserslautern.