Saliba arrives in France for medical ahead of January move

William Saliba is set to undergo a medical with Nice this morning ahead of a loan move from Arsenal.

The 19 year-old was signed by the Gunners 18 months ago, with a 12-month stay with former club St Etienne agreed as part of the deal, and was expected to join up with the senior squad this term.

Mikel Arteta has had other ideas however, despite the youngster joining up with the squad early after French football was cut short in March, but the Premier League restarted in June after a delay.

The Spaniard has overlooked the defender completely this season however, failing to register him for his Premier League or Europa League squads, before again overlooking him in cup competitions, and he now looks set to leave the club on loan.

Nice Matin (via CaughtOffside) state that Saliba will arrive this morning to complete a medical ahead of loan move until the end of the campaign, with the deal excluding any option to buy.

Gunners fans will be relieved that the future star has not been sold, although many have been eagerly waiting for months to see him don the famous Red & White of Arsenal.

Hopefully Saliba will once again show his true talents during his return to Ligue 1, and maybe he will come back for the new season in the manager’s plans.

Patrick