Saliba breaks silence after joining Marseille but was he sending a message to Mikel Arteta?

William Saliba has made a move to Olympique Marseille on loan after he failed to appear for Arsenal yet again.

The Frenchman was signed by the Gunners in 2019, but he has spent the last three seasons out on loan with including this transfer.

He had expected to be a part of the Arsenal squad last season, but he didn’t play any senior team match in the first half of the campaign.

He then joined Nice in the second half and he was one of their starters almost immediately after he joined them.

He impressed and ended the campaign with glowing remarks, yet that was still not able to convince Arteta to keep him at Arsenal this season as a part of his squad.

The defender has now joined Marseille on another season-long loan deal and he will be keen to impress to earn a place in the Arsenal squad if he ever returns to the club.

During his unveiling, he spoke about his new manager whom he said called him and explained what they expected of him.

It what appears to be a dig at Arteta, he said Jorge Sampaoli wanted him in his team and says he has ways of progressing under the former Sevilla boss.

Saliba said to Marseille official website as quoted by Mirror Football: “We spoke. He wanted me in his team. He explained to me that even though I am a good player now, I had a lot of things to improve.

“With him, I will have ways of progressing… His playing philosophy speaks to me. I can play in a four, on the right or on the left. As long as the team is good, I can play everywhere.”