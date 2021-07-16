Saliba confirmed to be joining Marseille on loan

Edu: We will be keeping contact with Saliba next season

Arsenal fans always wanted William Saliba to stay at Arsenal, but the club clearly had other plans.

It was apparent from the center back links that the Gunners hierarchy’s minds were pretty much made up many months before the current transfer window kicked on in early June.

Although Saliba has looked arguably ready for the biggest challenge in the world that is Premier League football, it is not that big of a deal that he’s being loaned out for yet another season.

The Frenchman has still three years left on his current deal and is just 20 years old. Even though young attacking players of Saliba’s age start emerging onto the scene at first team picture, it’s usually not the case with defenders, and even goalkeepers.

To play on those two positions, one should have the thickest skin possible because of the amount of pressure the players are in. One mistake at the back can lead to thousands of abuses. And that’s even difficult when you are in your early 20s.

—

Technical Director Edu, following the departure of their highly coveted defender, said that Saliba is developing “all the time.”

“Together with William, we have decided it will be good for his continued development to spend another season on loan. William joined us as an 18-year-old, and he is still only 20, so he is still developing all the time.“

The Brazilian continued, “William is a player with strong natural ability and next season has the potential to be really beneficial for him at Marseille, a good club. To play another season in Ligue 1 will be very important for his development. We will of course be keeping in close contact with William during the season and wish him all the best in France with Marseille.”

That’s a strange way to announce a player…

pic.twitter.com/pSDr0tgNWa — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) July 15, 2021

There is no doubt that the Arsenal board and the fans will be keeping a close eye on the ‘Mbappe of center backs’ next season. With French club Marseille, Saliba will be on heavy spotlight due to the stature of the club. The Les Olympiens are one of the favourites for Ligue 1 on the Olybet official website, and are one of the most successful clubs in French football, having won the Ligue title nine-times while also lifting the illustrious Champions League once in 1993.

Maybe that’s the reason why the young defender chose Marseille over suitors from the Premier League. Maybe he had a plan for himself. Maybe he will be ready for the Premier League challenge next season.

While the previous two statements had a doubt factor in them, it’s apparent that Saliba does not have that word in his dictionary.

The Arsenal fans will be waiting for him, and he will be waiting for them too. And neither of them would have any doubts of Saliba being successful in England.