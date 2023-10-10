Saliba deserves extra credit for his masterclass in how to stop Erling Haaland

William Saliba has been incredible for Arsenal so far this season – and Sunday was no different. City would have been the favourites to win going into the game, but Arsenal fans were hoping that Saliba continued to do what he’s been doing all season, destroy attacks.

Haaland is clearly one of the Premier League’s top attackers, picking up unheard of numbers in his first season in England and walking away with the Golden Boot and the treble is something we all can appreciate, but all good things must come to an end and honestly, Saliba had Haaland in his pocket the entire game.

What I thought might be a huge task for Saliba looked to be easy for our big centre-back, using his body constantly to get between the ball and Haaland. Haaland is very fast and likes to get a ball over the top of him and make a break for it, but Saliba read every move Haaland made with perfection. Keeping the Premier League’s top goal scorer to zero shots in the entire game, Saliba truly outclassed him.

Winning 100% of his duels, not letting a single play past him, he looked like a brick wall in our defence. With 97% of his passes making it to their intended target and not letting a single City player dribble past him, it truly was a masterclass for Saliba and Arteta. Probably one of the hardest opponents he will face this season and he did it with ease.

Linking up with fellow Arsenal centre-back Gabriel, both defenders have had an impressive season so far, coming away with 6 clean sheets when starting together and looks to have formed one of the strongest centre-back partnerships in the Premier League this season. Walking away form City with all three points and another incredible performance from our defence, leaving us joint top of the table with across town rivals Tottenham who are only above us due to goal’s scored.

Saliba won’t be travelling with his national team France this international break as he’s been reported to have a minor setback injury in his toe and will use our two week break to recover. A perfect start to the season for Saliba and Arsenal fans will be hoping he continues his fine form.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How impressed have you been with Saliba so far?

Daisy Mae

