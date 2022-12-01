Saliba discusses France defeat after finally making his World Cup debut

William Saliba finally made his World Cup debut for France in their 1-0 loss to Tunisia yesterday and explained why the Africans won.

The Arsenal defender is down on the pecking order in his country and did not play any part in their first two games in the competition.

However, he was named in the squad to face Tunisia in their final group game yesterday after they had secured passage to the next round of the competition.

He played in the final 28 minutes as the Africans defeated them and said via The Daily Mail:

‘It definitely wasn’t an easy game today. The team was changed, there were a lot of players who had never played together, so it was a bit difficult. It was a bit better in the second half at the start, but then we conceded that goal. We were pushing at the end to try and score but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.’

Considering our form and his contributions to our overall performance, it has been surprising that Saliba has not gotten enough playing chances for France at this World Cup.

However, international football is different from club games and the managers of the national team have limited room for experimentation because of the small number of matches they must win.

Saliba is still very young and might become established for his country by the next World Cup.

