Saliba discusses the togetherness in the Arsenal dressing room

William Saliba has opened up on what it feels like to be a part of the Arsenal dressing room.

The Frenchman joined the club in 2019 but had to wait until last season before getting his chance to play for them.

As soon as he got into the team, he showed his class and the loan spells he had away previously have clearly paid off.

Mikel Arteta emphasised changing the club’s culture when he moved to the Emirates and has worked to give the Gunners an identity.

The manager continues to do well in that regard, bringing a spirit of togetherness into the dressing room.

Saliba is enjoying this and insists the club has a family feeling. He told Arsenal Media:

“I’ve felt like more a part of the family since I came here after the loan spells, and that’s how it is here. There’s a great feeling here and football is like that anyway. Every year new players come into the group, and the others make them feel welcome.

“It’s the same this year too. New players have joined, we did not know them before, but you help them become part of the family. You learn about everyone, about every culture. You get to learn a lot about new cultures, and I like it when people come to me as well and ask about France. Maybe they are going on holiday to Paris, or the south of France and they speak to me about it.”

The way our players perform on the pitch, we can tell that they are like a family, which is important to our success as a team.

As long as there is oneness in the dressing room, we can expect the team to succeed.

