Saliba doubted he could work with Mikel Arteta while on loan at Marseille

William Saliba emerged as one of the standout performers for Arsenal in the previous Premier League season, despite joining the club back in 2019. Initially, Mikel Arteta did not deem him ready to feature in the first team, leading to loan spells at Nice and Olympique Marseille, where Saliba was able to showcase his abilities.

In his debut season at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal came close to clinching the Premier League title, which speaks volumes about Saliba’s quality as a player. The club now sees him as a key figure to build their future around, especially considering his status as a World Cup finalist.

However, Saliba himself had doubts about his prospects under Mikel Arteta, even after performing well during his loan spell at Marseille.

Saliba’s former youth team coach at Saint Etienne, Philippe Guillemet, expands on this saying to The Athletic:

“He loved Marseille. It was a fantastic year.

“Speaking to people close to him, he had doubts about Arsenal because there were some issues between him and the coach. Now he is happy in London.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba had many doubters and the number one was Arteta, as the Spanish gaffer probably did not see him as a player he could trust.

However, the defender has gradually developed into one of our squad’s finest players, and we expect him to keep improving.

He now has his manager’s trust, which will build their relationship as long as he is happy.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…