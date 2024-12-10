Saliba eyes becoming an all-time great and knows what to do

William Saliba has cemented his status as one of the best defenders in world football, forming a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhães that has been pivotal in Arsenal’s rise. The Frenchman’s composure, tactical awareness, and skill on the ball have earned him widespread praise and even speculation about a potential future move to Real Madrid, who reportedly see him as a prime target for their squad reinforcement.

At Arsenal, Saliba continues to grow, and his contributions are expected to play a vital role if the club can secure silverware during his tenure. His performances have not only bolstered the team’s defensive solidity but have also positioned him as a key figure in the squad’s long-term ambitions. As Arsenal chases trophies, Saliba’s role could be instrumental in ending the club’s recent trophy drought.

Individually, Saliba harbours ambitions of being recognized as the world’s best defender. He acknowledges that individual accolades, like global awards, often follow team success. Saliba is keenly aware that Arsenal’s ability to win trophies will elevate his profile and that of his partnership with Gabriel Magalhães to the next level.

Speaking about their aspirations, Saliba said as quoted by The Sun, “If we want to be all-time great defenders, where everyone remembers us, we have to win some trophies. We haven’t done it yet but we will give everything to achieve that.”

This statement reflects his determination to etch his name into football history and become a lasting figure in the sport. With his immense talent and commitment, Saliba is well-placed to help Arsenal compete for and win major honours. If the Gunners can achieve success this season, it will not only end their trophy drought but also solidify Saliba’s growing reputation as one of the elite defenders in football.