Saliba fed up with his treatment by Arsenal and wants France return

William Saliba was seen by many Arsenal supporters to be our new defensive star this season, alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, but his arrival quickly fell flat as he was left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad and is yet to feature for the Gunners in the Premier League, despite Arteta having hardly any fit defenders to choose from.
A few days ago, Arteta hinted that the youngster was integrating himself into the Arsenal squad, when he was asked by the Mail about Saliba. ‘Yes, he’s in a much better place,’
‘He’s feeling a lot more confident around the place, his language is improving and he’s starting to understand much better what we’re doing physically.
‘He’s played a few games with the under-23s which he needed because he didn’t play any football in the last seven or eight months. Things are progressively getting better and better.’
But now ButFootballClub.fr are reporting that the 19 year-old is fed up with his lack of game time and is desperate to return to St. Etienne in January. Their report says: “Saliba had to settle for a match with the U23 against the Liverpool reserves (0-1). Meanwhile Arteta had to deal with four central defenders being absent at Old Trafford: David Luiz, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding.
“Tired of his situation, Saliba would increasingly consider a new loan to ASSE, according to our information, he who was refused to be loaned to the Championship last month. And the interest is mutual. The managers of Saint-Etienne, very disappointed not to have been able to validate the player’s loan at the beginning of October, on the last day of the Transfer window, hold the France U20 international in high esteem, who was ready to cut his salary by half to wear the colors again. of his training club. Departure postponed?”
I can understand Arteta wanting to give Saliba time to find his form after 7 months of not playing, but as he has had a few months on training pitch, I can also understand that Saliba must be getting frustrated as well, especially with the dire injury problems with the Arsenal defence.
Who thinks that Arteta would allow him to go back to France to get some game time and get his form and fitness honed again?
Arteta to allow Saliba to play and gain fitness
It’s a ridiculous situation, but one which looks like it stems from a legacy of the old, disfunctional structures at Arsenal.
With Arteta and Edu now firmly at the helm, I’m hoping this nonsense finally stops.
Saliba should be on the bench and getting minutes, slowly increasing to being a first team regular.
No point in him going back to France and becoming further disillusioned. We need his quality in the backline now.
Play him vs. Villa?
Typical Arteta believe in experience over capabilities. He also have problems with managing young players like Seliba, Gouendouzi, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Martinelli and Willock. Arteta want to fix Arsenal quickly, that’s the reason he bought Willian
He hasn’t had a problem with Martinelli at all he has only started back training from a major injury, Guendouzi was shipped out because his discipline was complete crap and he isn’t wanted T club, Willock has been injured and isn’t ready to start and Maitland Niles is in the squad every game. If your going to talk at least have half a clue about what your talking about instead of talking nonsense. What manager isn’t trying to win right now??? Seeing as though your clearly a genius manager please explain to me in this day and age why you would keep a losing manager?
Personally I think the actual article in which this derives from is a bit BS.
MA said only last week how well Saliba was getting on and that he regrets not registering him for UEL.
So, to me this sounds like another media infused angle to try and disrupt things at the club
My thoughts exactly Val
NO BRAINER…Saliba should be in any and every squad we have and should be getting minutes in every match we have, Has Arteta never seen this lad play for St. Etienne, i have and he was brilliant a class above everyone on the field. He comes to the Uk to a team that has a crappy record of defending for seven years and is treated like a junior??? I hope I am wrong but Arteta seems to be saying that if I did not sign you then you have to be better than anyone I do??