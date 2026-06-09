Saliba finally returns to action for France after injury speculations

After weeks of speculation about his fitness and potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup, William Saliba returned to action for France against Northern Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly match last night. The Arsenal defender has been closely monitored due to ongoing concerns over his back injury and overall match readiness.

Saliba has been managing a back problem for several months and has played through discomfort for Arsenal during key fixtures, including high-level European matches. Despite this, he has remained a crucial figure in their defensive line and continues to be regarded as one of the leading defenders in European football.

Return to action for France

According to AOL, Saliba started the match against Northern Ireland and delivered a composed performance, further strengthening belief that he is ready for selection by France ahead of the World Cup. His return to international action will be seen as a positive sign by the national team staff.

Arsenal will also take encouragement from his return, as it suggests the defender is recovering well and is unlikely to be sidelined at the start of the new season. His fitness remains a key factor for the club as they prepare for another demanding campaign domestically and in Europe.

World Cup expectations

France continue to view Saliba as an important part of their defensive structure heading into the World Cup, particularly after their run to the final in 2022. His presence adds strength and depth to a squad aiming to go one step further this time.

Arsenal will hope he can maintain fitness throughout the tournament period, as his availability is vital to their ambitions. His form at both club and international level reinforces his growing reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in the modern game.

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