Saliba finally sent home from the Euros, but Rice and Saka only one step from the Final

Spain too good for France and England get set for a big semi final

Were reaching the nitty gritty part f the Euro’s and we know at least one Arsenal player will be in the squad for the Euro’s final as David Raya’s Spain knocked one of the favourites France out of the competition last night, and sent William Saliba home early after a action packed clash saw France lose 2-1 and Spain walk away victorious and through to the final of this year’s Euro’s.

It was a great game to watch for the neutral fans out there but a tough loss for Arsenal’s French centre-back William Saliba as he watched his country get knocked out of the Euro’s. Saliba has been very good this tournament and has probably been France’s most consistent defender, keeping 3 clean sheets and only conceding 2 goals from open play through the competition, both in last night’s game.

France got an early lead in the 8th minute and looked like they were well on their way to victory but Spain’s 16-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal scored a stunner to put them back on level terms, becoming the youngest player to score at the Euro’s ever. Spain had knocked the confidence out of France and only 4 minutes later they managed to score another goal and put themselves in the driver’s seat.

Saliba had a decent game but was caught out on a few occasions and Spain’s attackers were just too good. Walking away with only 56 touches and 41/45 (91%) accurate passes, not seeing as much of the ball as he usually does for his national team, and not being as consistent as he has been all tournament. France came close towards the end of the game but just couldn’t get the ball on target and walked away empty handed. David Raya didn’t start but as he has most of the tournament, made the bench and will be going through to the final to face either England or The Netherlands.

Saka, Rice and Ramsdale’s England will face off against The Netherlands tonight in hope to make it through to the final. Saka, after saving England’s blushes in their last game will hopefully continue his fine international form and hopefully get on the scoresheet again.

Rice has started and played every minute of this Euro’s for England and I expect nothing different for the game against The Netherlands. He’s come in great form and has been one of the best midfielders in the tournament and will hopefully help lead England to the final. Ramsdale hasn’t had any minutes and I doubt that will change but you never know.

Hopefully England can win and then Arsenal will be guaranteed at least one Euros winner when the season starts. Good luck to our lads.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.