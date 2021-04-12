Saliba gets a clean sheet and other Arsenal loan reports

William Saliba has continued his fine form on-loan at French side, Nice after he helped his team to keep a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw against Reims.

The young defender is one of several Arsenal players who are away from the club temporary and the club has released the latest update about their on-loan army on their website.

Matteo Guendouzi has gotten more playing time as he spends this season at Hertha Berlin.

The Frenchman was on for the duration of the game as Borussia Monchengladbach held his Berlin side to a 2-2 draw.

Lucas Torreira earned more than 40 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they suffered a setback in their push for the title with a 1-1 draw against Real Betis.

Sead Kolasinac saw less than 20 minutes of action for Schalke 04 as they finally earned another win with a 1-0 victory over Augsburg.

Dinos Mavropanos started and played for 60 minutes as Stuttgart suffered a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.

Daniel Ballard saw 90 minutes of action for Blackpool this weekend, just as Harry Clarke did for Oldham.

James Olayinka made an injury return for Southend and Zech Medley played the full match for Kilmarnock in their 2-2 draw with Ross County.