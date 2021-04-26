Saliba gets one month ban for video incident

Arsenal defender, William Saliba has been given a one-month suspended ban by the French FA for his role in an explicit video he posted online earlier in the year.

The youngster, who is currently on loan at Nice, reportedly posted the video around February, but it was originally from 2018.

Saliba was filming a French youth teammate performing a sex act in the video and the French FA investigated the incident.

The investigation has been going on for some time now and they have finally reached a verdict for the players involved.

RMC Sport says Saliba has been banned for a month, but the ban is suspended and won’t stop him from playing for his club.

However, if he breaks another rule, it will come into effect and would only affect his chances of playing for the France national team.

The defender joined the Gunners in 2019 but hasn’t played for them yet after Mikel Arteta decided that he wasn’t ready for first-team action at the start of this season.

He has been a regular at Nice since he joined them in the last transfer window.

He will hope Arteta has seen enough to give him some first-team chances when he returns to Arsenal in the summer.