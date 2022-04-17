Saliba hints again at Marseille stay to ensure his World Cup place

The French youngster William Saliba has been the source of much contention amongst Arsenal fans, ever since Mikel Arteta sent him back to france on loan without kicking a ball with the Gunners.

He has been impressive at all his loan clubs, but this season he has helped Marseille into second place in Ligue 1 behind PSG, and his performances have earned him a place in the France squad, with the hope of going to the World Cup next season. This has maybe tipped his thoughts of carrying on playing weekly in France to stay in the thoughts of the French boss Didier Deschamps.

This week he was asked again if he thought he could remain at Marseille for next season. ‘There is always a chance,’ Saliba told Le Parisien. ‘I do not hide that I am very happy in Marseille.

‘I have developed, I have passed a milestone. If I make it into France’s squad it’s thanks to Marseille, because there is a lot of visibility.

‘They are a very big club with a lot of pressure, but when you’re good there are a lot of good things that happen to you.

‘We will see in May or June depending on the discussions. Today, my future, I don’t know what it is.’

The fact is that with Ben White and Gabriel cemented as Arteta’s first choice centre-back pairing, Saliba could find himself as being a backup in the Arsenal side next season, which could surely damage his chances of going to Qatar.

What would you do in that situation?