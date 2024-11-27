Saliba insists Arsenal must maintain their momentum after Sporting Club win

Arsenal secured a crucial victory last night, defeating Sporting Club 5-1 in the Champions League. The win was important not only for the competition but also as it marked a return to form for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have had an inconsistent season so far. After the November international break, Arsenal seemed to find their rhythm again. They had previously defeated Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and their performance in Portugal against Sporting Club further demonstrated their resurgence.

Sporting had humiliated Manchester City in their last Champions League match, which made the task even more daunting for Arsenal. However, the Gunners showed resilience and came away with a commanding win, reinforcing their credentials as serious contenders in Europe. This result, combined with their domestic victory over Nottingham Forest, signals that Arsenal is getting back to their brilliant best, with Martin Odegaard’s return to form being a key factor in their improved performances.

Following the win, defender William Saliba emphasised the importance of maintaining this momentum. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Saliba said: “I think we had two or three weeks before the international break when it was really tough, but now, we get back and we play two really good games. But it’s not enough, we have to keep going like this and we have a big game on Saturday. But it’s good, it’s good for the confidence that we won today and let’s keep going like this.”

Arsenal’s recent form is encouraging, and Saliba’s words reflect the team’s renewed confidence as they head into their next set of fixtures. The Gunners are determined to continue their winning streak, understanding that maintaining their current level of performance is crucial to achieving success this season. With the recovery of key players and the positive momentum, Arsenal has every reason to be optimistic about the challenges ahead.